Padma Lakshmi

“[Racism] is a subject that we have talked about all through her childhood,” the Top Chef host told Page Six of her daughter, Krishna. “She’s a biracial child, she’s also someone who’s travelled extensively with me, not only domestically but internationally, so she’s very aware of these issues of inequality. Because of my work with the ACLU, I’ve been able to take her to rallies and things like that.”