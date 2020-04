Alanis Morissette

The Grammy winner “un-school[s]” her children at home, she told Health magazine, explaining, “So if there’s some agenda like, ‘Let’s play with these magnet tiles,’ and my daughter is like, ‘F–k those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree,’ boom — we do that.”

Morissette added, “I basically get inside their eyeballs. I’m constantly watching their eyes and what they’re pulled toward, and then we do the deep dive.”