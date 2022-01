Cate Blanchett

While the actress’ older kids could “self-direct” during remote learning, Blanchett had a harder time with her youngest daughter, she revealed during a January 2022 appearance on The Project. “I realized that I couldn’t even teach her grade 1 math and she sniffed that out after 14 days. I was a dead duck. There was no respect there,” the Don’t Look Up star said, noting that she even “dress[ed] up as her teacher” and “put on her teacher’s voice.”