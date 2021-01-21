Ciara

The “Level Up” singer hired a private tutor for her son, Future Jr., but considers herself a “teacher’s assistant.” She explained to Self: “I was literally [around] every day making sure he had all his stuff he needs.” As for her daughter, Princess, she added, “We’re making sure she’s not missing out on the fundamental things that she would be doing if she was in school. [She] learned about the letter A and we made homemade applesauce the other week, which was really fun. She’s following along with some of what her classmates are doing at school, but we’re just doing it at home.”