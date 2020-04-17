Duchess Kate and Prince William

“Being educated from home is a shock to the system for [Prince] George and [Princess] Charlotte,” a source told Us exclusively. “To begin with, they were easily distracted and wanted to play together instead of sitting at a computer, but Kate’s now got them into a routine. … [She] is mainly in charge of the home schooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too.”

Kate told the BBC that she and her husband have been homeschooling their children through spring break. “I feel very mean,” the duchess admitted.