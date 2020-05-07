Family Time How Eva Amurri and More Celeb Parents Are Homeschooling Their Kids During the Coronavirus Spread By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Kristen Bell/Instagram 32 3 / 32 Kristen Bell The actress’ daughter Lincoln left her a note reading, “You are a great home teacher!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News