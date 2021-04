Rachel Bilson

“She’s on the computer all day,” the Hart of Dixie alum said of daughter Briar’s kindergarten class during a “Betches Moms” podcast episode. “It was a really hard transition, and I’ve been a kindergarten teacher this whole school year. You just have such a greater appreciation for teachers and what they do because it is not easy, especially at this age. My patience has worn thin but we’re trying our best.”