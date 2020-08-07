Gizelle Bryant

The Real Housewives of Potomac star told E! News on August 6 that it’s easier to talk to her three daughters about racism and police brutality now that they’re in their teens, explaining, “They’re in high school, so they are totally well aware about the indifferences of what happens to them because of the color of their skin. They’re difficult conversations but they need to happen. There’s no way as a mother raising my daughters, my Black daughters, that I can’t be honest with them and up front. If I’m not, then I’m setting them up for failure. There’s no way that they can make it in this country not being clearly aware of the injustices that have come before them.”