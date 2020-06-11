Kandi Burruss

“He was a policeman on Career Day,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Andy Cohen. “So when my husband, Todd [Tucker], was trying to explain to him what was going on and why everybody was so upset and what was happening with the police, Ace was confused. He was like, ‘So, the police are the bad guys?'”

Burruss teared up, adding, “For you to be black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys, that’s an emotional thing for me. … That’s something that we have to think about for our sons.”