Italy! Cabo! Christine Quinn, More Parents' Summer Vacations With Their Kids

Family Time Celeb Parents’ Epic Summer 2021 Vacations With Their Kids: Family Photos By Riley Cardoza July 22, 2021 Courtesy of Christine Quinn/Instagram 10 1 / 10 Christine Quinn The Selling Sunset star cradled her son, Christian, during a July 22 Italy trip. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now! So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News