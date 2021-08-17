Family Time Celeb Parents’ Epic Summer 2021 Vacations With Their Kids: Family Photos By Riley Cardoza August 17, 2021 Courtesy of Kristen Bell/Instagram 17 3 / 17 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard The couple shared a poolside pic with daughters Lincoln and Delta during an August 14 vacation. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News