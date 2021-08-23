Family Time Celeb Parents’ Epic Summer 2021 Vacations With Their Kids: Family Photos By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy Ryan Phillippe/Instagram 20 2 / 20 Ryan Phillippe The actor and his son, Deacon, swam in McCauley Warm Springs in New Mexico on August 20. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News