Mariah Carey
“Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!” the Grammy winner captioned a March 13 TikTok video of herself and her twins washing their hands to her 1995 song “Fantasy.”
Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.Back to top