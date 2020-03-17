Mariah Carey

“Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!” the Grammy winner captioned a March 13 TikTok video of herself and her twins washing their hands to her 1995 song “Fantasy.”

