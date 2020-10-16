Real Talk

Celebrity Parents Talk About Getting Vasectomies and Having Their Tubes Tied

By
Jon Gosselin and More Parents Talk Getting Vasectomies Having Tubes Tied
 Mediapunch/Shutterstock
9
8 / 9
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Jon Gosselin

“We can’t have more kids,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum told Wendy Williams in January 2014. “I’m fixed.”

Back to top