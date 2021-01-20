Kids

Rachel Bilson and More Celeb Parents Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration With Their Children: Pics

By
Hilary Duff kids watching Inauguration
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram; Inset: Broadimage/Shutterstock
8
2 / 8
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Hilary Duff

The Younger star’s son, Luca, watched the inauguration with his “school pod.”

Back to top