Elizabeth and Damian Hurley

The Royals actress and her 16-year-old son Damian, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing, are twinning in the photo she posted for his 16th birthday on April 4, 2018. “Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1 . The light of my life for the last 16 years 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,” Hurley captioned the shot with her look-alike.