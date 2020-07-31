Totally Twinning! Tristan Thompson, More Parents With Their Look-Alike Kids

Pics Celebrities and Their Look-Alike Kids By Us Weekly Staff 3 hours ago Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram 40 2 / 40 Tristan Thompson and True Thompson The athlete’s daughter looked like “Daddy’s twin” in a July 2020 Instagram selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News