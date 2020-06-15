Pregnancies

Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

David Henrie Wife Maria Cahill Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child
Maria Cahill and David Henrie. Courtesy of David Henrie/Instagram
David Henrie and Maria Cahill

The couple’s baby boy is due in December, they told Us exclusively on June 15.

