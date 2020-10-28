Pregnancies

Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant Expecting 1st Child With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
109
2 / 109
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

The model debuted her baby bump with Vogue’s help on October 26.

Back to top