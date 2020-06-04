Hannah Ferrier

“I think adjusting to your hormones and the world being in a pandemic at the same time is a little interesting,” the Below Deck Mediterranean star told Bravo’s Daily Dish on June 8. “Things that normally I would have kind of taken in my stride were making me really sad and upsetting me. Even just being in the supermarket and … not being able to buy toilet paper and stuff, I would start crying in the middle of the supermarket. … Hormones and pandemic at the same time is not the best recipe.”