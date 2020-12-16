Pregnancies Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 16, 2020 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock 136 1 / 136 Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury The model revealed on December 16 that she is pregnant with baby No. 3. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News