Pregnancies Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 28, 2020 Courtesy Kel Mitchell/Instagram 30 6 / 30 Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee The All That alum revealed in a May 25 TikTok video that he is expecting a baby boy with his wife.