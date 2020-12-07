Pregnancies

Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
127
3 / 127
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

The Bachelor alum announced on December 6 that she and the country singer are expecting their first child. “A dream Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” Bushnell captioned an Instagram video of her baby’s ultrasound. “Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.” Lane also shared the video and wrote, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama.”

Back to top