Pregnancies

Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Jim Edmonds daughter pregnant Lauren
 MOVI Inc. / MEGA; Inset: Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram
31
1 / 31

Lauren Cantral

Jim Edmonds congratulated his pregnant daughter on her “#babygirlontheway” on June 3.

Back to top