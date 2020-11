Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

“Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you ❣️,” Robinson wrote via Instagram on November 9 alongside several photos of her growing baby bump. “More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world… We love you. Arriving March 2021 💙.” The Waitress star and the Hamilton actor wed in 2012 and welcomed daughter Lucille five years later.