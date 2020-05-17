Pregnancies

Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic
 NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
20
2 / 20

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

I’m going to be a mother,” the pregnant star said during May 11’s Raw episode.

Back to top