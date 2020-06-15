Pregnancies Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Shutterstock 36 2 / 36 Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Us broke the news on June 13 that the Vanderpump Rules alum is pregnant with her first child. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News