Pregnancies

Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Vanderpump Rules Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clarks Relationship Timeline
 Shutterstock
36
2 / 36

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

Us broke the news on June 13 that the Vanderpump Rules alum is pregnant with her first child.

Back to top