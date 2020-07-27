Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, confirmed on July 23 that they’re expecting their first child together. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram. “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”