Pregnancies

Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
DWTS Witney Carson Is Pregnant Expecting 1st Child With Carson McAllister
Carson McAllister and Witney Carson. Jen Anderson
51
3 / 51
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, confirmed on July 23 that they’re expecting their first child together. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram. “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

Back to top