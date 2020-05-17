Pregnancies Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 17, 2020 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 20 5 / 20 Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Us confirmed on April 28 that the model is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 5: Meet the Cast Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News