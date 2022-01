Ellen DeGeneres

During a March 2015 Today show appearance, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host said that kids seemed too “long-term,” adding, “It seems like a commitment that you have to stick with. And I just don’t know if I can — it’s too risky. Like, what if I don’t like the kid? What if it turns out that it’s not as cute as I wanted, or as talented? I’m going to compare it to all these kids that I have on the show that are so smart and so funny.”