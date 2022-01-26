John Cena

“It’s hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly,” the professional wrestler told Drew Barrymore in January 2022 when asked about having kids. “It’s work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife, [Shay Shariatzadeh]. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work. … You have to have passion for [parenting]. You have to have fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know, you’re pretty good with your hands, you’d be a great carpenter,’ but if I want to be an actor, I’ll be an actor.”