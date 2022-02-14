Zoe Kravitz May Never Have Kids, Doesn’t ‘Feel Pressured’ to Become a Mom

Zoe Kravitz

“I don’t feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids,” the actress told Elle in her March 2022 cover story, explaining that she “hadn’t even thought about” freezing her eggs when her gynecologist offered the procedure. “I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights and see the sunrise. It’s been an interesting journey of remembering that there’s no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time. Playful, mischievous behavior is something I always hope to have, even when I’m 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There’s still so much fun to be had.”