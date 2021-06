Lola Facinelli

“Somehow I pulled it off,” Jennie Garth wrote via Instagram on June 2 of making her daughter Lola’s prom dress. “The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say, ‘My Mom made my dress.’ She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful. Mission accomplished!”