Kids Anne Hathaway and More Celebrities on Children’s TV Shows Available to Stream Now By Riley Cardoza May 9, 2020 Courtesy of Disney+ 13 6 / 13 Be Our Chef The Office alum, 48, hosts the Disney+ show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon Reviewers Wish They Would Have Ordered More of These Fast-Shipping Face Masks Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News