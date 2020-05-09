Kids Anne Hathaway and More Celebrities on Children’s TV Shows Available to Stream Now By Riley Cardoza May 9, 2020 Taran Killam, Kate McKinnon, Bobby Monynihan. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock; Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Nature Cat/Spiffy Entertainment/PBS 13 11 / 13 Nature Cat Saturday Night Live stars including Taran Killam, McKinnon and Bobby Moynihan, voice the PBS show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon Reviewers Wish They Would Have Ordered More of These Fast-Shipping Face Masks Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News