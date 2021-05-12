Ashley Spivey

Following her May 2021 pregnancy loss, the Bachelor alum noted that she had four embryos “waiting to hopefully be brought in the world.” She wrote, “I really do not know what my mental state would be like right now if @lucky.sekhon hadn’t given me the advice to freeze my embryos while I was waiting for my body to heal after the devastating loss of [my late son], CJ. I received a lot of well-meaning advice in the weeks following CJ that encouraged me to try naturally but ultimately, this is why listening to professionals is important — statistically, my eggs are not good. I know that there is no guarantee here — but damn it, I have to remain hopeful.”