Francia Raisa

After freezing her eggs, the Grown-ish star no longer felt the need to “rush” into parenthood, she said during a June 2021 The Talk appearance. “I don’t want to settle. I really want to wait for the right person. … I really want to be friends with someone first and really know [them] because I don’t want to have to worry about that again ever.”

While the process was “draining,” she encouraged other women to follow suit. “The recovery process is hard,” the actress said. “I had a lot of great support — and now I’m not afraid of needles as much!”