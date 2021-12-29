Heather Rae Young

“We’re going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens,” the Selling Sunset star said of he and Tarek El Moussa’s family plans during a November 2021 Daily Pop appearance.

After previously having low fertility and a low egg count, the Netflix personality opened up about freezing her eggs in December 2021, months after her wedding.

“Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig, hope this can help some of you ladies 💗💗💗,” Heather captioned a TikTok video at the time, noting that she previously froze six healthy eggs before checking her levels again.