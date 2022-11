Olivia Culpo

“It’s in the process,” the Culpo Sisters star told Extra in November 2022 of deciding to freeze her eggs, noting she and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey are on the “same page” about family planning. “We definitely talk [about it]. He’s so busy right now [with] his career, [which] is obviously really important right now for him and he’s killing it, so we talk about it, but I don’t put a ton of pressure on it.”