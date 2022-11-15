Kevin Hart

The comedian has pulled multiple pranks on Cannon that reference his large family. “I decided to do something nice for him as well,” Hart wrote via Instagram in July 2021 — shortly after the All That alum welcomed his 7th child — alongside a photo of a billboard including Cannon’s cell phone number. “Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles. I also did some in ATL & NY. If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon. I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”

In February 2022, Cannon revealed that Hart sent him a vending machine full of condoms shortly after he and Tiesi announced that they were expecting their first child together. “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. In response, Hart commented, “Now you don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”