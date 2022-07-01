April Love Geary

In January 2021, the model revealed that she had an abortion shortly before she met fiancé Robin Thicke, with whom she shares three children. “So, my abortion story sucks, but I’ll talk about it,” she said in an Instagram video. “Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do, so that’s what’s always kept me feeling OK about the decision.” After going to the clinic alone, Geary recalled that the person who’d gotten her pregnant picked her up and took her “straight” to the airport. “So, you know, I did make the right decision cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?” she added.