Top 5

Stories

Pregnancies

Celebrities Share Their Abortion Stories: Laura Prepon, Cheryl Burke, Keke Palmer and More

By
Celebrities Share Their Abortion Stories
 Invision/AP/Shutterstock
32
18 / 32
podcast

Ashley Judd

The Where the Heart Is actress had an abortion after being raped. “As everyone knows, and I’m very open about it, I’m a three-time rape survivor,” Judd said at the Women in the World Summit in April 2019. “And one of the times I was raped, there was conception, and I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because that rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would have had to coparent with a rapist.”

Back to top