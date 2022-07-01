Ashley Judd

The Where the Heart Is actress had an abortion after being raped. “As everyone knows, and I’m very open about it, I’m a three-time rape survivor,” Judd said at the Women in the World Summit in April 2019. “And one of the times I was raped, there was conception, and I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because that rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would have had to coparent with a rapist.”