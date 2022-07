Chelsea Handler

In a June 2016 essay for Playboy, the comedian wrote that she had two abortions as a teenager. “Like millions of women, I can live my life without an unplanned child born out of an unhealthy relationship because of Roe v. Wade,” she said. “Getting unintentionally pregnant more than once is irresponsible, but it’s still necessary to make a thoughtful decision. We all make mistakes all the time.”