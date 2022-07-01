Gloria Steinem

The activist ended a pregnancy at age 22 in 1957 while she was living in England, where the procedure was then illegal. She later dedicated her 2015 book, My Life on the Road, to the doctor who performed the abortion. “Knowing that [I] had broken an engagement at home to seek an unknown fate, he said, ‘You must promise me two things. First, you will not tell anyone my name. Second, you will do what you want to do with your life,'” Steinem wrote. “Dear Dr. Sharpe, I believe you, who knew the law was unjust, would not mind if I say this so long after your death: I’ve done the best I could with my life. This book is for you.”