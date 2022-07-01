Hilarie Burton

The One Tree Hill alum had an abortion before welcoming her second child in February 2018. “Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “It doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was. You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage.”