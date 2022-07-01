Ireland Baldwin

Following the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022, the model said she had her first abortion as a teenager after she was raped. Baldwin chose to have a second abortion after she got pregnant in a relationship. “We were very unhappy together,” she said in a TikTok video. “And he made it pretty clear that he never wanted kids or marriage — he barely wanted to be in a serious relationship. I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other.”