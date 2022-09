Jenny Mollen

Inspired by Chrissy Teigen, the actress opened up about the two miscarriages she’s experienced throughout her relationship with husband Jason Biggs. “The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic,” she wrote in a September 2022 Instagram Story. “Both times I needed a D&C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible.”