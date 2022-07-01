Jill Zarin

In June 2022, the Real Housewives of New York City alum told her Instagram followers that she had an abortion in her late teens. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, on this planet, as a woman, as an American, as a human being, that men took away the right for us to choose what to do with our bodies,” she said in an Instagram Story after the Roe decision was announced. “I had an abortion when I was in my late teens, and my life would have been so dramatically affected. Who knows, I may have put it up for adoption and wondered my entire life, ‘Was it a mistake?'”