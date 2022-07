Katie Maloney

In October 2021, Maloney said that she had an abortion when she first started dating Tom Schwartz 10 years prior. “I wanted it to work out, but I was just like, ‘If anything, he’s going to leave and I’m going to be a single mom,'” she said in an episode of Vanderpump Rules at the time. “I know I wanted to have kids, but I just knew that that was just not the time in my life. … Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what’s best for them.”