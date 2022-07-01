Keke Palmer

The Scream Queens alum shared her abortion story in May 2019 after Alabama passed a law that essentially banned the procedure. “I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother,” she tweeted. Palmer later deleted her original tweet but added another explaining that she felt abortion was hard to discuss via social media. “Twitter is sometimes too flat and too short to express intimate sentiments. Words without context, very annoying,” she wrote. “I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world [right now] and the policies that follow.”